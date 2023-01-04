Zomato’s senior level exits worry restaurant partners

“What I’m more worried about is who is the next capable guy to lead the business, especially as a partner who is dependent on them. What brought them to the leading position was their execution. Now, what will allow them to stay on top is execution—if you do not have the right people for the right kind of execution, it is worrying," said the owner of a mid-sized restaurant chain that works with multiple food aggregators. While such changes are “temporary", “I think somebody or the other will step up to tackle it, but this temporary pain is what I’m worried about", he added.