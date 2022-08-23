Zoom can’t escape its own shadow

Zoom has been working its way out of the pandemic’s shadow for some time now. Revenue growth has steadily decelerated since early 2021, mostly as a result of rapidly cooling demand from consumers who hopped onto the platform when lockdowns began in earnest the year before. The pandemic rapidly remade Zoom’s business; the consumer segment went from being one-third the size of the enterprise side to 38% larger in just two quarters. But unlike businesses, consumers don’t sign multiyear contracts that tend to be durable. Zoom’s cheapest plan that doesn’t place time limits on calls costs $15 a month and can be canceled with a mouse click. Zoom’s online segment saw revenue fall 9% year over year in the July quarter—the second consecutive quarter of decline.