Zoom fills its war chest as pandemic’s end nears

Zoom filed papers Tuesday to sell $1.5 billion worth of common stock, its first offering since going public in April 2019. The shares will be sold by the company, and Zoom included the typical boiler plate explanation in its filing that the proceeds would be used for “working capital and general corporate purposes," with the possibility that the money also could help fund acquisitions though no current deals are in the works.

