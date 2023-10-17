Zoom fined $1.18 million for operating without local office in Russia: Report

Zoom Video Communications was fined $1.18 million by a Russian court for operating without opening a local office. The fine had been set at a 10th of Zoom's 2022 revenues in Russia

Zoom Video Communications was fined $1.18 million by a Russian court for operating without opening a local office, Reuters reported Tuesday citing RIA report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fine had been set at a 10th of Zoom's 2022 revenues in Russia, the RIA report said quoting judge Timur Vakhrameyev as saying.

Foreign technology companies are on the Russian government's radar over content, censorship, data and local representation and that intensified after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, Zoom was fined 15 million roubles for repeated failure to store data that it held on Russian citizens on a server in Russia.

Other companies, such as Alphabet's Google and Apple, have been fined heavily in Russia in the last few years.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple received a penalty of nearly $34,000 in July 2022 while Zoom and another company called Ookla were fined nearly $17,000 each.

The Russian regulator argued the three companies were non-compliant with demands that foreign companies provide documents confirming storage and processing of the citizens' personal data occurs domestically.

Soon after Russia started a "military operation" in Ukraine, it banned Facebook and Instagram saying Meta was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia, which the company denied, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!