Zoom has some unhappy hours remaining

Investors have pushed the once-highflying stock down 57% from its peak last October precisely because they were pricing that in. While Zoom is hardly a shrinking business—revenue in the fiscal year ending in January will be up at least 54% from a year earlier—it has yet to signal an end to the overall deceleration it has experienced over the last few quarters. Adding to that is the bitter aftertaste following its failed attempt to acquire Five9, in what would have been its biggest deal yet. Zoom’s share price has slipped 7% since the company called off that deal on Sept. 30 and by 30% since its last earnings report in August. The stock fell another 6% in after-hours trading following Monday’s results.