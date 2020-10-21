Zoom seeks ways to earn from its pandemic-fueled mass appeal

Catering to the millions of people who now use Zoom free to stay in touch with work, family and friends has come with a cost, she said, but it is one the company views as an investment in growth. “For us, it’s a long game," Ms. Bawa says at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference. “The more and more we can build our user base and establish trust with folks like you, the more sort of legs we have as a company."