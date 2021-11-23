Zoom set to lose $100 billion from peak value as pandemic gains fade

The video conferencing company slumped 10% in U.S. premarket trading. Its latest quarter showed slowing growth as people started socializing in-person -- also a trend that roiled the shares of other lockdown winners Peloton Interactive Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. Including Tuesday’s premarket losses, Zoom may see $100 billion wiped out from its market value since its October 2020 peak, which is a decline of about 62% for the stock. Despite the pullback, the stock is up a whopping 500% since its 2019 debut.