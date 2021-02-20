Zoom shirts are out. Zoom fashion is in

If we’re goingto do this, then let’s do this," declared Tanya Golesic over Zoom, flashing a wrist stacked with bangles and a kinetic gold cocktail ring. Ms. Golesic, the 49-year-old president of the Americas for shoe empire Jimmy Choo, initially surrendered to casual wear after leaving her New York home to shelter—and videoconference—in place on Long Island last spring. But once June rolled around, she snapped out of her sartorial slump, slipping into blouses and blazers with outsize sleeves and textural sweaters, all eventfully augmented by baubles. “I think people are over being boring…The whole idea of glamour is coming back." She fantasizes about setting track pants on fire.

Over the past year, we’ve learned how to conduct everything from job interviews to divorces via computer screen. The halfhearted leggings-and-collared-shirt thing was fine when we naively thought confinement would last a few weeks. But the novelty of slobbing about in workout wear all day has waned. Now, thanks to some combination of optimism, sweatshirt fatigue and longing for a pre-pandemic world, many women are not only getting dressed for Zoom—they’re getting decked out.

“Feeling like you have a reason to look great is empowering," said Mercedes Posey, a Dallas clinical operations project manager who has logged into video work calls, galas and girls’ nights. Throwing on such exuberant wares as can’t-miss-’em chandelier earrings, bright-pink tops and a pearl-dappled beret gives Ms. Posey, 35, something to look forward to. Her vivacious work outfits have become such a small-screen sensation that her colleagues protest on the rare occasions her camera’s turned off.

If you’re ready to elevate your own Zoom wardrobe, designers are conveniently offering plenty of tempting waist-up fodder this season. Miu Miu saw fit to embellish turtlenecks with crystals. Versace’s oceanic prints will pop against any Zoom background; and Alexander McQueen’s puffy sleeves (like those on the tromp l’oeil corset sweater shown above) cut a sumptuous silhouette on the screen. Swarovski’s new creative director Giovanna Engelbert has just unveiled a bevy of supersize crystal jewelry that, even if worn with a plain T-shirt, will inject even the most droning video call with sparkle. Ms. Engelbert, who designed her debut collection in lockdown, admitted that she “went bigger because of Zoom, probably."

Harriet Hawksworth, the editor in chief at e-commerce platform Farfetch, has noticed a rabid appetite for bright colors, punchy prints (like Marine Serre’s signature crescent moons) and statement accessories. Chunky chain necklaces, hoops and headbands, like the red Prada one that inaugural poet Amanda Gorman wore indelibly at the inauguration, have proven popular. Such emphatic accessories “help you stand out from all the other tiny squares," said Jennifer Behr, a New York designer known for crystal-covered headbands. Her sales have leapt 40% in the last two months compared with the same period last year.

Just because women are bedecking themselves in eye-catching clothes and flashy accoutrements doesn’t mean they’re willing to abandon the coziness of WFH loungewear. “It’s hard to unlearn comfort," said Ms. Hawksworth. “So if you’re a designer and you can nail huge impact and maximum comfort at the same time, you’ve won."

One victor in this respect might be Paris designer Alber Elbaz. Last month, the former Lanvin creative director launched his new line, AZ Factory, featuring sculptural viscose-blend dresses and leggings that fuse high-fashion drama with Lululemon levels of ease. “We are all looking for comfort, but sometimes comfort can take us to some ridiculous places," said Mr. Elbaz, asserting that dressing slobbily for Zoom denotes a lack of respect for your fellow callers and yourself. “I wanted to find a middle ground without being mediocre." Among his bestselling styles is a stretch dress, perhaps because its immense balloon sleeves so amusingly frame the face.

This digital-friendly fashion renaissance might seem extreme. But spending each day mere feet from your closet means you can easily alter your look anytime—and that’s leading many women to experiment. “This year has [changed] everything in terms of what you can wear and when," said Beckett Fogg, half of the New York design duo Area, whose crystal waterfall earrings and wigs have been resonating. “It’s allowed people to have a moment of exploration." That’s been true for Ellen Doepke, 36, a social media director in Lansing, Mich. After swapping her studs for high-octane earrings and investing in singular headbands that earned her the office nickname “the queen," she dyed her hair purple—a hue that complements the jewel-tone tops she now favors.

Not everyone is skilled at orchestrating impact. Los Angeles celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who co-founded the styling app Wishi, said that over the last 10 months, 60% of Wishi clients’ queries pertained to Zoom outfits. Ms. Welch advocates for inflated shoulders, interesting necklines and snazzy jewelry but warns that you should have some situational awareness: “Pile it on for drinks with friends but not for a business meeting." Ms. Engelbert’s schedule determines how glam she’ll go. “Sometimes I just need to get through the meeting fast—I don’t have 10 minutes for comments on the look."

Piotrek Panszczyk, Ms. Fogg’s Area partner, suggests novices start with eclectic accessories like mismatched earrings and chokers. And while Ms. Golesic, the Jimmy Choo executive, conceded it’s wise to “know your audience," she wouldn’t fault her employees for leaning into audacity. “Honestly, if someone showed up in a sequined gown, I’d be like, ‘Yes! You haven’t given up.’"

ZOOM WITH A VIEW

Three experts on how to optimize your backdrop—and what to avoid at all costs

Aim for Abstract

“If you have a piece of art on the wall that has something [figurative] that catches the eye, like a sailboat, people are going to go ‘Oh, look at that sailboat. That’s nice. I wonder if it’s that person’s sailboat.’ Now their mind is wandering and they’re not paying attention. If you have abstract art…the focus [will be] on what you’re saying, but you’re still creating an inviting environment." —Shelley Golden, Zoom-image consultant

Go for the Bold

“There’s a lot to work with with a patterned wallpaper. I love a mix of textiles. Smaller or neutral patterns and prints tend to disappear and get lost via video. Richly colored pinks, blues, taupes and chocolate browns pop and really shine bright, even through a computer screen." —Christina Nielsen, interior designer

At Least Make an Effort

“Avoid Zooming against a white wall—which we have come to term ‘the hostage video’—at all costs. You don’t have to have Oprah’s house—you just need to try a little bit. If you shoot against a white wall and the camera’s 3 feet below you, we’re looking into your nostrils. You’re not trying." —Claude Taylor, co-creator of @ratemyskyperoom

