Zoom shirts are out. Zoom fashion is in

If we’re goingto do this, then let’s do this," declared Tanya Golesic over Zoom, flashing a wrist stacked with bangles and a kinetic gold cocktail ring. Ms. Golesic, the 49-year-old president of the Americas for shoe empire Jimmy Choo, initially surrendered to casual wear after leaving her New York home to shelter—and videoconference—in place on Long Island last spring. But once June rolled around, she snapped out of her sartorial slump, slipping into blouses and blazers with outsize sleeves and textural sweaters, all eventfully augmented by baubles. “I think people are over being boring…The whole idea of glamour is coming back." She fantasizes about setting track pants on fire.