Zoomcar launches telematics software for fleet owners amid slowdown in mobility

Zoomcar's new product launch focused on the business-to-business (B2B) segment comes at a time when mobility startups have been struggling to make money since the demand for public commute and vehicle rentals have reduced by at least 50% in the last few months. Due to the fall in demand, vehicle-sharing startups such as Bounce, VOGO, and Drivezy have been hiving of vehicle assets to recover salvage value. Yulu which offers electric vehicles (EVs) on rent has also turned its focus on long-term bike rentals as most mobility users now prefer their own vehicles over shared vehicles.