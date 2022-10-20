Zoomcar receives $10 mn from Innovative International sponsor

The world's largest emerging market-focused car-sharing platform, Zoomcar and Innovative International Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have signed a definitive merger agreement that will make Zoomcar a publicly traded company. The indicated pro forma enterprise value of the merged business (the according to the deal is $456 million. The Combined Company will become Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. following the close, and it plans to list its common stock on Nasdaq.

