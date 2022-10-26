Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Zoomcar sees 7 times volume growth ahead of US listing

Zoomcar sees 7 times volume growth ahead of US listing

2 min read . 12:34 AM ISTAlisha Sachdev
While India is Zoomcar’s largest market by far, it has expanded its operations across Egypt, Vietnam and Indonesia. HT

  • The Bengaluru-based startup clocks an average of 60,000 rental transactions on its platform every month

NEW DELHI :Alisha Sachdev

NEW DELHI :Alisha Sachdev

alisha.sachdev@livemint.com

alisha.sachdev@livemint.com

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

new delhi

When most cab aggregators are struggling with small ticket size and a sustainable business model in India, self-driving car rental service Zoomcar is racing toward its NASDAQ debut with a SPAC listing.

The turbulent two years of covid-19 was a blessing for the Bengaluru-based startup. The disruptions forced the startup to pivot from direct-leasing, or an ownership model, to inviting hosts to list their cars on its platform, which were rented out to users. The strategy paid off, as it opted for an asset-light and sustainable model.Besides, the post-pandemic behavioural change prompted families to take more frequent long-weekend trips, in bigger cars and with greater flexibility. This translated into 20-30 times higher ticket size, or revenue per trip for Zoomcar, in comparison to rivals, who primarily focus on short, intra-city rides.

Zoomcar, with 90% share of India’s self-driving car market, is also not looking to expand its footprint in markets like the US where the competition is stiff. “We have seen about 7x growth in business volumes compared to last year as we got out of covid-19. We’ve grown by leaps and bounds during this period. When we were operating in direct leasing or vehicle finance model, our maximum strength was about 7,000 vehicles. Now as we’ve transitioned into a full marketplace, we’ve been able to grow it by three and half. We also achieved significant improvement in our ticket size, much like what you’ve seen with other digital or e-commerce platforms, where commonalities coming through covid-19 and then moving out of it, was the purchasing power and overall volume, and ticket size going up quite a bit," Greg Moran, co-founder and chief executive officer, Zoomcar, said in an interview.

“Our average ticket size has gone up by over 50% from the pre-covid-19 phase. Trips for $40 or $50 range have gone up to $65-75. It’s a very meaningful jump in terms of the basket size," Moran added.

Zoomcar clocks an average of 60,000 rental transactions on its platform every month. Transaction volumes are growing commensurate to the supply, he added.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

While India is Zoomcar’s largest market by far, it has expanded its operations across Egypt, Vietnam and Indonesia. “I think our presence in these markets is going to form a jumping-off point to go into another 15-20 markets in 2-3 years, particularly Latin America, broader Africa, and Southeast Asia."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alisha Sachdev

Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP