Zoomcar sees 7 times volume growth ahead of US listing

Zoomcar, with 90% share of India’s self-driving car market, is also not looking to expand its footprint in markets like the US where the competition is stiff. “We have seen about 7x growth in business volumes compared to last year as we got out of covid-19. We’ve grown by leaps and bounds during this period. When we were operating in direct leasing or vehicle finance model, our maximum strength was about 7,000 vehicles. Now as we’ve transitioned into a full marketplace, we’ve been able to grow it by three and half. We also achieved significant improvement in our ticket size, much like what you’ve seen with other digital or e-commerce platforms, where commonalities coming through covid-19 and then moving out of it, was the purchasing power and overall volume, and ticket size going up quite a bit," Greg Moran, co-founder and chief executive officer, Zoomcar, said in an interview.

