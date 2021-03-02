Zoom’s happy hour isn’t over yet

Worries about what Zoom’s business will look like once the pandemic ebbs have been hanging over the company of late. Zoom’s share price has lost about 18% since news of the first major vaccine breakthrough in early November—a sharp contrast to the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index that has gained that much in the same time. Some of that is a natural correction; Zoom’s share price had surged 635% from the first of the year up to that point. But the prospect of normal life returning over the next few months still posed a major unknown for a company that went from a Silicon Valley upstart to a household name in a matter of weeks.

