New Delhi: Zooom Airlines, earlier called Zoom Air, has revived air operator certificate from the Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation to commence flight operations in India, the airline said on Friday.

"With our AOC in hand, we look forward to providing passengers with a top-notch travel experience that combines convenience, efficiency, and comfort," Zooom Airlines chief executive officer Atul Gambhir said in a statement.

Zoom Air was established as Zexus Air in April 2013 and the airline had taken delivery of its first aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ200. It had then commenced operations in February 2017. However, the airline was unable to attract substantial air passenger traffic. Its air operator certificate was also suspended in July 2018 for over a year by the DGCA following safety concerns.

With a new name, the airline aims to create a fresh brand recall for the airline with an improved experience for the flyers, industry experts said.

The Gurugram-based company will use its Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft for the flight operations.

“Our Crj 200 aircraft will provide domestic travellers with unprecedented speed on each route. We wish to cater to the growing number of domestic travellers who take frequent flights and expect comfortable travel with reliable speed," Gambhir added.

The airline has plans to target a “cost-effective" and “convenient" solution for regional travel needs of flyers in a growing Indian aviation market. The domestic air traffic in the month of August stood at 12.4 million passengers in India, 5% more than the pre-pandemic level of 11.8 million passengers in Aug 2019.

“We are confident in our ability to carve out a niche by offering a unique and innovative travel experience," Gambhir said.

Currently, the Indian aviation market has two active regional carriers namely Fly Big and Star Air with a share of 0.2% and 0.3% respectively in the domestic civil aviation market.