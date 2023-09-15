Zooom Airlines revives air operator certificate1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:46 PM IST
With a new name, the airline aims to create a fresh brand recall for the airline with an improved experience for the flyers, industry experts said
New Delhi: Zooom Airlines, earlier called Zoom Air, has revived air operator certificate from the Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation to commence flight operations in India, the airline said on Friday.
