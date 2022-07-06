Zorro co-founder Abhishek Asthana likely to enter season 2 of Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is a Hindi language business reality series that is aired on Sony. Recently, Shark Tank announced its upcoming season 2, and registration was allowed till June 19.
After the success of the first season, Shark Tank India is all set to launch the second season soon. It looks like Zorro co-founder Abhishek Asthana who goes by the name of Gabbar Singh on Twitter is going to enter the second season of the show.
Abhishek Asthana who has 1.4 million followers on Twitter earlier today had tweeted saying "Chalo ye bhi kar lete hai" which means "Well, let’s do this as well." He had uploaded his picture in the tweet where a Shark Tank reference could be seen.
However, the tweet was deleted later on.
As per the MoneyControl report, the picture shows a pair of spectacles on top of a piece of paper that reads “Shark Tank India."
Zorro, a pseudonymous social media platform, that had launched the app for android & iOS users last month. Zorro is a platform that allows users to share their true-life experiences in the most unfiltered manner.
Among the Indian audience, Shark Tank India had created quite a buzz with their first season.
In its blog in May this year, Shark Tank India stated that the ‘Sharks’ in the show here are some of the most prominent personalities of the country who have set influential business empires and they are responsible for investing in some great business ideas.
In season 1, the top seven 'Sharks' were - Bharat-pe Ex-co-founder Ashneer Grover, BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceutical executive director Namita Thapar, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, People Group founder Anupam Mittal, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, and SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh.
Under the show, the nascent entrepreneurs come to the show to impress these sharks with the products and services they offer and these sharks become a part of their business by investing in the business and providing mentorship to entrepreneurs.
After the tweet, many followers wondered if Asthana will be making his entry into the popular business reality show.
Up till now, there has been no official statement on the list of the entrepreneurs entering the show.
However, on June 17, Shark Tank in its blog said, "Yes, It is confirmed that Ashneer Grover will be the Shark For Shark Tank India Season 2."
Grover who is the co-founder of BharatPe resigned from the fintech company on February 28 due to a host of controversies. He was also one of the investors in Shark Tank India season 1.