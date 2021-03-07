Bengaluru: The Arbitral Tribunal has ruled in favour of Zostel Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., which owns brands Zostel Hostels and ZO Rooms, in a legal battle against Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd, the parent of OYO Rooms, which may lead to shareholders of ZO Rooms to now own 7% in hospitality unicorn OYO.

The term sheet executed between the two parties on 26th November 2015, promised ZO Rooms’ shareholders 7% of OYO, with the Arbitral Tribunal, Former Chief Justice of India, Justice AM Ahmadi ordering the document to be binding, on 6th March, 2021.

“However, as Definitive Agreements have yet to be executed, the Tribunal holds that the Claimant is entitled to take appropriate proceedings for Specific Performance and execution of the Definitive ·Agreements as envisaged for itself and its shareholders under the term sheet," said the order.

According to Zostel Hospitality, ZO Rooms and OYO had entered into talks for a merger in 2015, executing an agreement on 26th November 2015. ZO Rooms completed its obligation under the agreement and transferred the business but OYO failed to transfer 7% to the ZO Room’s shareholder, which eventually led to the recently concluded Arbitration, the company said.

Now, Zostel will take the judgement to OYO to perform the obligations under the term sheet, and transfer the shares. In case of refusal, Zostel will move to one of the High Courts to ensure that the judgement is followed.

OYO is strictly refuting the part which claims that Zostel shareholders are entitled to a stake within the company.

“The Arbitration hasn’t given any direction for issuance of shares as the definitive agreement was neither agreed nor consummated and therefore, closing conditions were far from being achieved," OYO said in its official blog.

“The final award purports to provide Zostel a right to initiate “appropriate proceedings" and for seeking execution of the definitive agreement while no specific remedy for the same was granted except against their prayer for a cost which OYO will vehemently oppose in all avenues available under the law of the land," said OYO.

If successful, gainers of the 7% stake in OYO will be the seven founders of Zostel Hospitality including Orios Venture Partners and a group of angel investors. As per a very recent regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, OYO has raised $7.31 Million at a share price of $58,490 as a part of its Series F1 round, valuing OYO at a whopping $9 billion.

OYO is also expected to pay the legal fee to Zostel for undertaking the arbitration, the order said.

