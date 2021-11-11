ZS expects to hire more than 4,000 people in 2022

Professional services firm ZS plans to hire 4,000 people next year across its three offices in India – Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Pune.

It has already surpassed its annual hiring projection within three quarters, rolling out almost 40% of the offers for tech roles in skills like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data, Python, cloud technologies and data science, among others. The firm originally projected to hire approximately 3,000 employees in 2021, but it has surpassed that figure, with 3,500 new joiners who are expected to join the company by year end.

This year, ZS hired both seasoned professionals and the next generation of university graduates bringing the total number of employees in India to more than 8,500, accounting for about 70% of its global workforce. The newly filled positions support ZS's key verticals of business consulting, business operations, business technology, and software development.

“ZS is experiencing growth across all its core business areas, necessitating a greater demand for talent with a diverse set of skills. Our teams in India play a pivotal role in helping the firm remain ahead of the curve as we focus on growing tech capabilities that will drive innovation for our global offerings," said Mohit Sood, regional managing principal and head, India, ZS.

“We are striving to capitalize on technology advancements to create and sustain value for our clients. To support this, we are looking for people with strong technical capabilities, in addition to strategic problem-solving skills, excellent collaboration, and strategic implementation to join our growing team. In the coming quarters, we intend to lead the way by using transformational approaches to develop, engage and retain diverse talent," Sood added.

Given the remote working model, the firm faced initial recruiting challenges, including the need to meet with applicants virtually. To counter these challenges, ZS said it promptly adopted an innovative approach to hiring by implementing “interviewing-as-a-service," a strategy that brings in an external partner for the technical evaluation of candidates. They also launched virtual learning modules to familiarize the new workforce with their job roles and offered access to training sessions to polish their skills before joining ZS.

Additionally, ZS increased investment in new talent, which accounted for 45% of all recruits, bringing in different perspectives and new ways of working. This year alone, Campus Beats, ZS’s campus engagement program, saw participation from over 100 tier-1 and tier-2 engineering colleges, tapping into a large talent pool. So far, ZS has hired more than1,200 graduates from campuses for various technical and non-technical roles and has extended offers to another 1,500 who will join in 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.