Additionally, ZS increased investment in new talent, which accounted for 45% of all recruits, bringing in different perspectives and new ways of working. This year alone, Campus Beats, ZS’s campus engagement program, saw participation from over 100 tier-1 and tier-2 engineering colleges, tapping into a large talent pool. So far, ZS has hired more than1,200 graduates from campuses for various technical and non-technical roles and has extended offers to another 1,500 who will join in 2022.