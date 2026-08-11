Zuckerberg calls for AI decentralisation, takes swipe at OpenAI, Anthropic: ‘Balance of power at stake’ | 5 takeaways

On Monday, Mark Zuckerberg laid out a vision of what artificial intelligence can do for the world, saying that in the future, everyone will have their own all-knowing AI agent to help them improve every aspect of their lives.

Zuckerberg detailed his ambitions for the technology in a 6,500-word essay published online, in which he also outlined why he favours open-source AI, in which developers make key components accessible for anyone to examine, modify, and build upon.

He writes that Meta is currently working toward an era in which everyone will have the tools to create new businesses, receive Ph.D.-level tutoring, and provide personalised lifestyle tips. His 8-year-old daughter, he wrote, can already code her ideas and quickly produce videos.

“Everyone will soon have invention superpowers,” Zuckerberg wrote. Here's a look at five key takeaways from Zuckerberg’s manifesto

Concentration of AI in a few hands is a major risk Zuckerberg warned of risks if control of advanced AI is concentrated with a select few companies, institutions or governments.

“That will naturally lead to outcomes that are less favourable for everyone else,” he wrote. “This is not a technological principle. It is about the balance of power. There is no such thing as a singular benevolent superintelligence.”

Zuckerberg argued that broad access to AI diffuses power, leading to greater competition. And without speaking about any of his rivals, he takes a swipe at OpenAI and Anthropic.

Meta has always prioritised open-source AI For years, Meta worked towards building open-source AI models, aiming to make basic technology available for developers to download, use and modify. It invested heavily in its Llama AI models, but it failed to make a big impact

But Meta has not given up. Learning from the mistake. tt hired new AI researchers, created Meta Superintelligence Labs and began focusing on more advanced AI models that it could keep private and charge users to access.

On Monday, Meta also announced the release of a new open-source AI model, Muse Glimmer, which can run on a personal computer, and Zuckerberg said the company would also provide a way for developers to access a more powerful AI model, Muse Spark 1.2.

AI will create more jobs Zuckerberg dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence can trigger job losses. Instead, he sees a world with “a larger number of companies with fewer people” employed at each firm.

The technology will enable individuals to be more entrepreneurial, he wrote, and each person will be equipped with a “personalised tutor and coach with a PhD in every subject” to help them get ahead.

“People also continually come up with new ideas to make our lives better and new jobs to bring those ideas to life,” he wrote. “In the near future, there will be new jobs that aren’t common today.”

The threat from China is real The threat from China is real, Zuckerberg warned, noting the risk of losing ground to China if US lawmakers are too heavy-handed with AI rules and regulations.

“American communities will have greater prosperity and security if America and its allies lead in AI compared to geopolitical rivals,” he wrote. This is made more challenging because “it is more difficult to build infrastructure here” than in China, he added.

The US will need to speed up its AI development, including its infrastructure projects, to keep pace, Zuckerberg wrote.

He, however, praised US measures that limit the sale of advanced AI chips and other hardware to China. “Export controls on silicon have been successful for slowing the progress of foreign labs during this critical period, so it is the right strategic move to continue those,” he added.

Meta invests $1 billion in data centre communities Meta also announced a $1 billion fund on Monday to invest in communities where the company owns and operates data centres. One such community is Richland Parish, Louisiana, where Meta is building a data centre that may ultimately cost more than $250 billion.

“Sustainable infrastructure development means that communities must benefit significantly from each project,” Zuckerberg wrote, adding that this includes high-paying jobs and investments into schools and public services.