Zuckerberg debuts ‘real Mark’ in push to woo Trump

Despite the sweep of the announcements, managers in the company’s integrity division said answers about what the announcements mean for their work were in short supply. Formulated among a tight group of executives outside the company’s normal policy-drafting process, Zuckerberg’s announcements haven’t been followed by detailed descriptions of exactly what automated systems will be rolled back. Managers also remain unsure about what level of leniency is appropriate for penalizing edgy content and what will happen to recent work aimed at producing age-appropriate experiences for teenagers.