Meta executives in India held a closed-door meeting with opposition Congress leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 24, amid growing protests over the company's content moderation policies and restrictions on political accounts. The meeting aimed to address concerns raised by both sides after the Congress youth wing launched demonstrations against Meta's handling of online content and alleged political bias.

According to a Reuters report on November 25, citing four people familiar with the matter, Meta's India executives Aman Jain and Natasha Jog represented the company at the meeting held at the Congress headquarters. They discussed the regulation of Congress leaders' social media accounts, content guidelines for Meta and allegations that it is biased in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress raises concerns over account restrictions, alleged bias Members of Congress during the meeting were asking about the growing limits on their leaders' accounts and social media posts. The party also expressed its worry about allegedly giving preference to the BJP's content in the verification process in the wake of these allegations. Meta has repeatedly denied claims of political favouritism.

Meanwhile, the Meta executives reportedly voiced worries at the protest, alleging that the face of the protest at the company's office and posters depicting founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in traditional attire associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had instigated the protests.

One person with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters that Meta made no commitments to Congress during the meeting. The firm has reportedly always said that it respects Indian laws and is neutral towards political parties.

Congress had asked Meta to bring back accounts that were removed after government orders and provide more details on how it determines the visibility and distribution of political content.

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Youth Congress protests spread across major cities The meeting was Meta's first direct interaction with the Congress since protests by the Indian Youth Congress started on Friday, November 20. Demonstrations and clashes with police were reported near Meta's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram.

The protests have also been made visible using posters and banners, which have pictures of Zuckerberg in a white shirt, khaki shorts and a black cap, which is the uniform of traditional RSS volunteers. These posters have been on display in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer body and is considered to be the ideological precursor of the BJP.

Reacting to the demonstrations, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised the Congress in a post on X on Saturday, writing, "This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of private companies."

Meta faces scrutiny over rising content restrictions in India The row follows a growing focus on content curbs in India, the country with the highest number of Meta users. Company disclosures show that Meta restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts under Indian laws during the first half of 2026. This compares with approximately 70,000 restrictions throughout 2025.

Meta has said the significant rise is due to changes in India's information technology regulations that mandate quicker, more aggressive content takedowns.