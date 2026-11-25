Meta executives in India held a closed-door meeting with opposition Congress leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 24, amid growing protests over the company's content moderation policies and restrictions on political accounts. The meeting aimed to address concerns raised by both sides after the Congress youth wing launched demonstrations against Meta's handling of online content and alleged political bias.

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According to a Reuters report on November 25, citing four people familiar with the matter, Meta's India executives Aman Jain and Natasha Jog represented the company at the meeting held at the Congress headquarters. They discussed the regulation of Congress leaders' social media accounts, content guidelines for Meta and allegations that it is biased in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress raises concerns over account restrictions, alleged bias Members of Congress during the meeting were asking about the growing limits on their leaders' accounts and social media posts. The party also expressed its worry about allegedly giving preference to the BJP's content in the verification process in the wake of these allegations. Meta has repeatedly denied claims of political favouritism.

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Meanwhile, the Meta executives reportedly voiced worries at the protest, alleging that the face of the protest at the company's office and posters depicting founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in traditional attire associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had instigated the protests.

One person with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters that Meta made no commitments to Congress during the meeting. The firm has reportedly always said that it respects Indian laws and is neutral towards political parties.

Congress had asked Meta to bring back accounts that were removed after government orders and provide more details on how it determines the visibility and distribution of political content.

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Youth Congress protests spread across major cities The meeting was Meta's first direct interaction with the Congress since protests by the Indian Youth Congress started on Friday, November 20. Demonstrations and clashes with police were reported near Meta's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram.

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The protests have also been made visible using posters and banners, which have pictures of Zuckerberg in a white shirt, khaki shorts and a black cap, which is the uniform of traditional RSS volunteers. These posters have been on display in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer body and is considered to be the ideological precursor of the BJP.

Reacting to the demonstrations, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised the Congress in a post on X on Saturday, writing, "This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of private companies."

Meta faces scrutiny over rising content restrictions in India The row follows a growing focus on content curbs in India, the country with the highest number of Meta users. Company disclosures show that Meta restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts under Indian laws during the first half of 2026. This compares with approximately 70,000 restrictions throughout 2025.

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Meta has said the significant rise is due to changes in India's information technology regulations that mandate quicker, more aggressive content takedowns.

However, the growing number of takedown requests has intensified concerns about freedom of expression and the government's role in regulating online platforms. Meta claimed to moderate content in India in line with India's laws. Meta executives Aman Jain and Natasha Jog did not respond to requests for comment.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.