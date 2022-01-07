Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zuddl raises $13 mn from Qualcomm Ventures, AWI

Zuddl raises $13 mn from Qualcomm Ventures, AWI

The San Francisco-based company further claims that it has logged a 30-time jump since its inception and has clients such as Kellogg’s, Microsoft, Dicks Sporting Goods, Byju’s, Grant Thornton and Nasscom.
1 min read . 10:32 PM IST Anuj Suvarna

  • The round also saw the participation of existing investors, including GrowX and Waveform Ventures.

Bengaluru:Zuddl, an online event and conferencing platform, has raised $13.35 million (around 100 crore) as a part of its Series A funding round. The round was led by marquee investors, including DisruptAD-backed Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.

The round also saw the participation of existing investors, including GrowX and Waveform Ventures. Zuddl will use the fresh funds for expanding its footprint, strengthening technology operations and boosting the product portfolio, it said. The San Francisco-based company further claims that it has logged a 30-time jump since its inception and has clients such as Kellogg’s, Microsoft, Dicks Sporting Goods, Byju’s, Grant Thornton and Nasscom.

