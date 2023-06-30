Gaming platform Zupee signs Kapil Sharma as brand ambassador for new ad film

Gaming platform Zupee signs Kapil Sharma as brand ambassador for new ad film1 min read 30 Jun 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Zupee sells gaming products like Ludo and other board and casual games. Its campaign, made by Leo Burnett India titled ‘India Ka Apna Game’ focuses on the popularity of Ludo. The company also has associations with actor Salman Khan who was signed on in February.
New Delhi: Cashgrail Private Limited-owned Zupee, a gaming platform, has announced comedian and actor Kapil Sharma as its new brand ambassador. Sharma will be seen in the company’s new ad film which will have a 360 degree campaign.
