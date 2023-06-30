Gaming platform Zupee signs Kapil Sharma as brand ambassador for new ad film

New Delhi: Cashgrail Private Limited-owned Zupee, a gaming platform, has announced comedian and actor Kapil Sharma as its new brand ambassador. Sharma will be seen in the company’s new ad film which will have a 360 degree campaign.

Zupee sells gaming products like Ludo and other board and casual games. Its campaign, made by Leo Burnett India titled ‘India Ka Apna Game’ focuses on the popularity of Ludo. The company also has associations with actor Salman Khan who was signed on in February.

Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and founder of the company, said, “With his comedic sense and ability to connect with the masses, Sharma truly personifies our quest to deliver joyful and meaningful entertainment."

Kapil Sharma added, “Their innovative approach and commitment to meaningful entertainment make them stand apart in the online gaming industry. Ludo has won the hearts of millions with its engaging gameplay. I am excited to join in spreading the love for the game."

The campaign also includes other sports personalities like former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, former Indian professional hockey player Sardar Singh, freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat engaging in a playful discussion about which game represents ‘India Ka Apna Game’.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia, said: “Ludo is ingrained in our cultural fabric and appeals to large audiences across ages. Our campaign takes a lighthearted approach to celebrate the country’s love for the game."

This association has been structured by talent management company PAB Entertainment Solutions which has Kapil Sharma as one of its talents.

According to Statista, the total revenue in the casual gaming market reached $77.34 million in India in 2022. It is expected to show an annual growth rate of 12.88% till 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of $149.10 million by 2027. Advertising revenue in the segment is projected to reach $44.75 million in 2022.