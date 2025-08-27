Zupee rules out legal action against Online Gaming Law, stays committed to building Social Games and Entertainment Avenues

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Zupee, India's leading online social gaming company, on Wednesday announced its complete alignment with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The company emphasized that it has always operated in full compliance with Indian laws and regulations and deeply respects the country's legal framework. Zupee confirmed that it has already complied with all provisions outlined in the Act and will not challenge or contest the law before courts.

Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO, Zupee said,"We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating and innovating within the framework of the law while collaborating with policymakers to shape India's entertainment ecosystem."

Zupee also reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its range of social games and entertainment experiences inspired by India's culture and traditions. It aims to ensure these experiences are inclusive, and designed for today's mobile-first audience.

As part of its commitment to the law, Zupee has already discontinued all paid game formats on its platform in line with the Act. While new deposits are no longer accepted, existing users are being requested to withdraw their balances, which remain fully accessible. The company is actively communicating with users to ensure a smooth and transparent transition, reinforcing its responsibility towards its community, it said in a statement.

Malhi said, "We respect both the letter and spirit of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 and have fully complied with the law. For Zupee, this is not a setback but an opportunity to double down on what we have always stood for - building culturally rooted, social games that bring people together. Our mission remains to create experiences that combine India's cultural legacy with the possibilities of technology, shaping a gaming & entertainment ecosystem that is inclusive, innovative and future-ready. We are committed to ensuring that our talented teams continue to thrive through this transition. Their creativity and resilience are Zupee's greatest strength and with their passion driving us forward, we are confident of coming back stronger than ever."

In its statement the company said, Zupee has always believed that games are more than entertainment, they are an expression of culture, connection and community. Founded on the power of innovation, the company was built with a vision to make India's most loved and culturally resonant games accessible to the digital generation.

Since its inception, Zupee has been a pioneer in reviving and popularizing traditional Indian social games. It reimagined Ludo, a household favorite for centuries, into a mobile-first gaming experience that has engaged over 150 million users across the country. By marrying tradition with technology, the company not only revived the cultural bond of social gaming but also emerged as one of India's fastest-growing online social gaming platforms.

Beyond Ludo, Zupee's growing portfolio included other culturally rooted titles such as Snakes & Ladders and Trump Cards Mania, reinforcing its vision to celebrate India's heritage while delivering joyful entertainment, the company statement further said.

The statement said that over the years, the company has navigated evolving challenges, from regulatory shifts to competitive landscapes and each time, Zupee has chosen to adapt with resilience, guided by our core values of integrity, trust and user-first innovation. This moment is no different.