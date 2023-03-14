Zurich Airport eyes more bids under PPP

The first phase of Noida International Airport is expected to be operational by September-October 2024, and test flights will begin in mid-2024. The airport will be developed in four phases to reach a total handling capacity of 70 million annual passengers by the end of Phase-4. In the first phase, the airport will cater to 12 million annual passengers, 40-45 hourly flight departures, 100,000 air traffic movements per year, one runway of 3,900m in length, and one terminal of 100,000 sq. m.