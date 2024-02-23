Zurich Insurance company to acquire 70% stake in Kotak General for ₹5,560 crore in single tranche
Zurich Insurance company will acquire a 70 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance Company Limited for ₹5,560 crore in a single tranche, informed Kotak Mahindra Bank in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Friday, February 23. Zurich Insurance had earlier announced of an initial acquisition of 51 per cent and a remaining 19 per cent in three years. Kotak Mahindra Bank said the other terms of the transaction remain unchanged.