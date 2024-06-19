Zurich Insurance completes acquisition of 70% Kotak Mahindra General Insurance stake in a ₹5,560-crore deal
Zurich Insurance Company on June 19, 2024 announced that it has completed the acquisition of 70 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance in a deal worth ₹5,560 crore. This is the first major investment since the FDI limit was raised from 49% to 74% in 2021 in the insurance sector.
