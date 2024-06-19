Zurich Insurance Company on June 19, 2024 announced that it has completed the acquisition of 70 per cent stake in Kotak General Insurance in a deal worth ₹ 5,560 crore. This is the first major investment since the FDI limit was raised from 49% to 74% in 2021 in the insurance sector.

"The acquisition of Kotak General Insurance sets the way forward for Zurich to be a leading player in a very significant growth market – India. This is a key strategic step for Zurich," said Tulsi Naidu, CEO, Asia Pacific, Zurich Insurance Group. "India's insurance market offers immense potential, and together with Kotak, we are committed to supporting its growth and development. We have the global scale, strong expertise in managing complex risks, digital capabilities, and technology leadership to bridge the insurance protection gap. Our goal is to build resilience among Indian customers and businesses through simple and innovative solutions," Naidu said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's share price was up 1.34 per cent at ₹1742.65 on June 19 at 1:04 pm on the BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹3,46,430.33 crore, as per BSE data. Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock price is around 13 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹1,987.75, which it reached on July 23, 2024, as per NSE.

The acquisition process, which began with initial disclosures on November 2, 2023, and subsequent updates on February 23, 2024, and June 5, 2024, has now concluded, fulfilling all conditions, including regulatory approvals.

A new brand will be rolled out soon, Zurich announced.

"Zurich is committed to supporting the growth of India's insurance market. This aligns with IRDAI's goal of "Insurance for All" by 2047. The combined entity will focus on trust, innovation, integrity, and customer service. A new brand representing both Zurich and Kotak will be introduced soon," the company said in an official statement.

Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “we aim to leverage our combined local knowledge and global expertise to enhance insurance coverage in India. The new entity will unlock the next phase of growth for Kotak General Insurance and create a leading non-life insurance franchise that will focus on technology and scale, while prioritizing customer needs."

Suresh Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance said the acquisition would aid the company's mission to enhance insurance penetration in the country via tchnology."This is a major stride in advancing our mission of enhancing insurance penetration in India through technology, scale, and bringing global best practices to our business to provide value-adding experiences to our customers. We are committed to set new benchmarks for the general insurance industry," Agarwal said.

