Zurich Insurance eyes up to 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance: Report2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 08:22 PM IST
In early-stage negotiations, the Kotak General Insurance is valued at around $800 million, and Zurich Insurance has expressed interest in both a minority stake of 49% or taking up a majority 51% stake, the report said
Zurich Insurance—one of Europe's largest insurers —is in talks to buy up to 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance, a fully-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reuters reported Wednesday.
