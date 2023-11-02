Breaking News
Zurich Insurance to acquire 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance ₹4,051 crore
Kotak Mahindra Bank and Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company have entered into definitive agreements with Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, whereby Zurich will invest approximately ₹4,051 crore to acquire a 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced that Zurich Insurance Company Ltd will acquire 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance for ₹4,051 crore.
