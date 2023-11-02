Zurich to buy 51% in Kotak gen insurance for ₹4,051 cr
Zurich Insurance is set to enter the Indian market by acquiring a majority stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance for ₹4,051 crore ($546 million), the largest investment by a global insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.
Mumbai: Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd on Thursday marked its India entry by agreeing to buy a majority stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance in the single-largest investment by a global strategic insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.
