Zydus Cadila applies for EUA for covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D

Zydus Cadila has so far invested approximately ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore for the development of the its covid-19 jab. The company said that it is not looking at exports in the near-term as it does not have sufficient quantities to supply to other countries. While the company is focussing on providing the shots to India only, the price of the vaccine remains undisclosed. “We are only currently focusing our efforts on making sure we can make these doses available for India. It is too early to talk about pricing. We have not stockpiled any doses currently and we will announce it before the commercial launch," said Patel.

