Drug firm Zydus Cadila has today announced the reduction of the price of its antiviral drug Remdesivir (Remdac) to ₹899 from an earlier ₹2,800.

Remdesivir is used for the treatment of covid-19 and it was launched in August last year in India at Rs. 2800.

The company said that the move to further revise the prices will go a long way in helping patients during these critical times.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited said,“Through the course of this pandemic, our efforts have been focused on making therapies accessible and affordable to people. Remdac™ has been one of the critical drugs in the disease management on COVID and we hope that this price cut will enable people from every strata of the society to access this critical drug."

In June last year, Zydus entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc., to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, the investigational drug, which has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19. The API for the drug has been developed and manufactured at the group’s API manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

“Remdac is the most affordable drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID 19", said Dr. Sharvil Patel, the Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited.

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via