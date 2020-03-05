NEW DELHI : Zydus Cadila received the Drug Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval a new drug application for saroglitazar to treat a liver disease called non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH).

“That is a very limited indication and has a very small market size. Also, the treatment duration is not very long. The product was later approved for type 2 diabetes and NASH and that makes it a very large market size. This is the first treatment in the world for NASH," Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Cadila, told Mint on the telephone.

Patel said that that the total market size for NASH could be around $40 billion.

Saroglitazar was launched in India in September 2013, for the treatment of diabetic dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia, which are high levels of a lipid found in the blood called triglyceride, in patients with type-2 diabetes not controlled by statins alone.

In January this year, Saroglitazar received an approval for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

NASH ranks as one of the major causes of cirrhosis, behind hepatitis C and alcoholic liver disease. Liver transplantation is the only option for managing advanced cirrhosis with liver failure, as per a company release.

Zydus Cadila, listed on the exchanges as Cadila Healthcare, is targeting around 50-70 million patients of NASH that are estimated to be in India, which in turn is likely make the drug its largest in the domestic portfolio by value, Patel said.

On Thursday, shares of Cadila Healthcare closed 3.2% higher at ₹264.05 on the National Stock Exchange.

