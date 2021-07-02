Pharma company Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to see generic Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, a combination drug used for the treatment of HIV infection.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection. It helps to decrease the amount of HIV in one's body so that the immune system can work better, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus group were trading at ₹639.95 per scrip on BSE, up 0.18 per cent from its previous close.

In separate news, Zydus Cadila on Thursday informed that it has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D against coronavirus disease and stated that they expect to produce one crore vaccine doses per month from August onwards after approval.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose Covid shot that is the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine.

"We expect to produce 1 crore vaccine doses per month from August onwards and 5 crore doses by December this year. Our target is to produce 10-12 crore vaccine doses in a year," Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Dr Sharvil Patel said on its Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D's production.

