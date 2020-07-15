Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market ointment for treating skin conditions
Zydus Cadila now has 293 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market ointment for treating skin conditions

1 min read . 01:55 PM IST PTI

  • The ointment will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad
  • The product is used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as, eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rashes, Zydus Cadila said

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment used for the treatment of a variety of skin conditions.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment USP 0.05 per cent, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The ointment will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, it added.

The product is used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as, eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rashes, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 293 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the Zydus Group, were trading at Rs 356.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

