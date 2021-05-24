Zydus Cadila launches breast cancer treatment drug Ujvira

"In a step that can significantly reduce treatment cost by almost 80 per cent, the drug is being offered at ₹32,495 for a 100 mg vial. The current MRP of existing Trastuzumab Emtansine drug is ₹1,59,225 for 100 mg vial. Ujvira will be available in two strengths, 100 mg and 160 mg," the company added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}