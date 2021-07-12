Gujarat-based pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila's covid-19 vaccine may not be available soon as emergency approval from the country’s top drug regulator is likely to take a few more days, according to ANI sources.

On July 1, the company had sought emergency use approval of ZyCoV-D, its DNA vaccine against Covid-19 for those aged 12 years and above, from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). It had presented interim results from Phase-III clinical trials in over 28,000 volunteers. The study is said to have demonstrated safety and efficacy in the interim data.

The second India-made covid vaccine after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine. According to Zydus Cadila, the three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered on day 0, day 28, and day 56. The company is also said to be working on a two-dose vaccine.

More details awaited

