Zydus Cadila signs licensing pact with Gilead for covid-19 drug remdesivir

NEW DELHI : Zydus Cadila on Friday announced that it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for the manufacturing and sale of the promising covid-19 drug remdesivir.

This makes Zydus Cadila the fifth company in India and sixth in the world to sign licensing agreement for Gilead’s novel intravenous drug, which has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) in both the US, India and a few other countries for the treatment of covid-19.

Last month, Gilead Sciences Inc signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers – Cipla Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero Labs Ltd, Mylan and Ferozsons Laboratories – on a royalty-free basis.

Of the five, Ferozsons Laboratories is a Pakistan-based firm and the only one to not have manufacturing plants in India.

The agreement with Zydus Cadila will be the same as the other five. The agreements allow the company to manufacture remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, including India.

The licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization declares the end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern regarding COVID-19, or until a pharmaceutical product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent Covid-19, whichever is earlier.

The EUAs by the US Food and Drug Administration and Drug Controller General of India were given after preliminary results from two trials, including one by US’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, showed promise in treatment for covid-19.

However, The safety and efficacy of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 are still being evaluated in multiple ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials. Remdesivir is also part of the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Trial which is underway across the world, including at over half a dozen sites in India.

As per Zydus Cadila, a 5-day dosing is suggested under the EUA, not requiring invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and 10 days if a patient requires mechanical ventilation or ECMO. The treatment can be extended by another five days for patients without ventilator support if the 5-day dosing duration does not demonstrate clinical improvement.

