Zydus Cadila starts enrolment for phase 3 trial of covid-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: In a move that could boost availability of vaccines in India, Zydus Cadila has started enrolling and dosing participants for its phase 3 trial to determine the efficacy of its covid-19 shot ZyCov-D, two officials in the know told Mint.

“We started enrolment and dosing of participants from Saturday. The enrolment and dosing happens between 9 am and 5 pm," the principal investigator at one of the sites said.

Zydus Cadila plans to recruit 28,216 volunteers across five sites in four cities, according to information provided to the government’s clinical trial registry. Bharat Biotech had enrolled 25,800 participants across 26 sites in 23 cities for its phase 3 trial of Covaxin.

The five sites are Zydus Hospitals and Healthcare Research Pvt Ltd at Ahmedabad, BAPS Pramukh Swami Hospital at Surat, HCG Manavata Cancer Centre at Nashik, and Imperial Hospital & Research Center and Marudhar Hospital in Jaipur, according to the clinical trial registry.

The company’s spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Unlike Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Covishield which are two-dose vaccines, administered 28 days apart as an intramuscular injection, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D requires three shots, given intradermally. The second and third shots are given 28 and 56 days, respectively, after the first.

As per trial protocol the vaccine will be tested to primarily see how effective it is in preventing confirmed symptomatic covid-19 cases compared to placebos.

The first interim reading of efficacy of the vaccine will be determined two weeks after the third shot, as per the protocol.

Secondary outcomes of the trial include determining the efficacy of ZyCoV-D at preventing severe infection, death as well as persistence of immune response following the first dose.

Participants aged 12 years and above are eligible for recruitment if they did not have fever or any acute illness or infection four weeks prior to the enrolment and have not had laboratory-confirmed covid-19. Volunteers should also not have hypersensitivity reaction or any serious adverse event after any vaccination.

Other exclusion criteria include confirmed disorders of immune system like HIV infection and others, as well as cardiovascular, respiratory, neurologic, gastrointestinal, hepatic, renal, endocrine, haematological or psychiatric conditions.

To be sure, these exclusion criteria are standard for all vaccines that are undergoing clinical trials. In fact, many of these exclusion criteria are also included in the rollout of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in clinical trial mode.

Zydus Cadila had received a go-ahead for phase 3 trials from the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani on 3 January, when Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin had secured emergency licensure for marketing.

The clearance for Zydus’s phase 3 trial followed a simultaneous phase 1 and 2 study of ZydCoV-D in over 1,000 healthy adult volunteers, where the vaccine was found to be safe and elicited a strong immunogenic response, the company had said on 3 January. The trial was reviewed by an independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) and reports were submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), headed by Somani, regularly for the update on safety outcome, it said.

The vaccine will be an important addition in the government’s arsenal, with its massive covid-19 immunisation programme rolled out on Saturday. The Centre plans to inoculate 30 million healthcare and frontline workers, as well as 270 million people—elderly, above 50 years of age and those below 50 but with severe comorbidities—by August.

Since Saturday, the government has given first doses of either Covishield or Covaxin to 6,74,835 beneficiaries, with the largest number of vaccinations happening in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, according to health ministry’s data.

