Zydus gets final USFDA nod to market epilepsy and menopause drugs

Today the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given the firm final approval to market the Estradiol Transdermal System USP, 0.025 mg/day, 0.0375 mg/day, 0.05 mg/day, 0.075 mg/day, and 0.1 mg/day (USRLD: Vivelle-Dot® Transdermal System). The company said while making this announcement that Estradiol Transdermal System is indicated to treat moderate to severe symptoms of menopause which includes feelings of warmth in the face, neck and chest or sudden strong feelings of heat, hot flushes and vaginal dryness in women. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India. The organisation has filed over 431* ANDAs since the filing procedure began in FY 2003–04, and it now has 336 approvals.