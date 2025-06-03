Zydus buys Agenus' biologics plants in US for $125 mn, licenses cancer therapy
The move will enable the company to strengthen its foothold in the US and establish its presence in the fast-growing global biologics CDMO space.
Zydus Lifesciences announced on Tuesday it is acquiring two biologics contract manufacturing facilities in California from US-based Agenus Inc for a total consideration of up to $125 million. The deal includes an upfront payment of $75 million, with the remaining $50 million to be paid over the following three years.