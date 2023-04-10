Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market generic drug2 min read . 09:46 PM IST
Zydus said the drug will be manufactured at the group's injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product which is used to treat myxedema coma.
The company has received the final approval for Levothyroxine Sodium for Injection in strength of 100 mcg/vial, 200 mcg/vial, and 500 mcg/vial from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), said Zydus Lifesciences in a statement.
Levothyroxine Sodium Injection is indicated for the treatment of myxedema coma.
