Zydus Lifesciences jumps nearly 5% after US arm inks pact for BridgeBio Pharma

With the acquisition of NULIBRY, Zydus aims at bridging the unmet healthcare needs of children with rare and orphan paediatric diseases. Also, Sentynl is facilitating early diagnosis and treatment by enhancing awareness, new-born screening, genetic testing and patient support across multiple products and rare diseases including the development of a treatment for Menkes Disease, currently under rolling review by the USFDA, for which it partnered with Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. (Cyprium).

