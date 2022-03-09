Zydus Lifesciences jumps nearly 5% after US arm inks pact for BridgeBio Pharma

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zydus Lifesciences, formerly known as Cadila Healthcare, has executed an asset purchase agreement with a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, BridgeBio Pharma where the former's US-based biopharmaceutical subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics will acquire BridgeBio’s NULIBRY (Fosdenopterin) for Injection. On Wednesday, Zydus stock gained by nearly 5%.
Following the above development, investors' sentiment in Zydus stock was bullish. The stock closed at Rs360.10 apiece, up by 4.7% on BSE.
USFDA approved, NULIBRY reduces the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type-A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening paediatric genetic disorder.
As per the terms of the agreement, Sentynl will acquire global rights to NULIBRY and will also be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialisation of NULIBRY in the US. Moreover, developing, manufacturing and commercialising Fosdenopterin globally will also be done by Sentynl.
However, BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for Fosdenopterin through approval of the marketing authorisation application already under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency and through approval of its regulatory submission with the Israeli Ministry of Health.
With the acquisition of NULIBRY, Zydus aims at bridging the unmet healthcare needs of children with rare and orphan paediatric diseases. Also, Sentynl is facilitating early diagnosis and treatment by enhancing awareness, new-born screening, genetic testing and patient support across multiple products and rare diseases including the development of a treatment for Menkes Disease, currently under rolling review by the USFDA, for which it partnered with Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. (Cyprium).
Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said, “Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) is an unmet healthcare need affecting new-borns. With this, we aim to make a radical contribution to the lives of children suffering from this disease. This agreement further adds to our portfolio of medicines for rare and orphan diseases."
Further, Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of NULIBRY.
Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio. “Focused execution means reducing the scope of our internal activity. We will continue to advance high-quality programs in our pipeline while expanding our reach to patients in need of options."
