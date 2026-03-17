Zydus, Lupin sign pact to distribute Semaglutide weight- loss injections for diabetes care in India: Check details

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday announced a licensing and supply deal with Lupin Limited to broaden the availability of the diabetes medication Semaglutide Injection in 15 mg/3 ml dose via a user-friendly reusable pen in India.

As per the deal, Lupin is set to pay Zydus an initial licensing fee along with milestone-based payments upon reaching specific targets. This partnership focuses on enhancing patient reach for cutting-edge diabetes care and chronic weight management solutions.

“Under this agreement, Lupin will have semi-exclusive rights to co-market Zydus’ innovative Semaglutide Injection in the Indian market under the brand names Semanext and Lupin’s Livarise,” Zydus said in a statement.

Innovative pen device to make therapy simpler, says Zydus Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said in the statement: “Our life-changing discoveries are empowering patients to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Keeping patients’ needs and convenience at the very core, the innovative pen device we are offering is designed to make therapy simpler and improve quality of life. We are pleased to join hands with Lupin to broaden access to this medicine and the novel patient-friendly delivery device, thereby expand its reach across India.”

Zydus said it will market the product under the brand names Semaglyntm, Mashematm and Altermetm.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said: “Our partnership with Zydus to market Semaglutide injection in India is a significant step in strengthening our commitment to providing advanced treatment options for cardio-metabolic diseases.”

“As GLP 1 therapies continue to redefine treatment standards globally, this collaboration enhances our diabetes portfolio and reinforces our focus on addressing unmet patient needs. Together, we aim to expand access to innovative, high-quality treatment options for patients and support healthcare professionals across India,” Gupta added.

Semaglutide is authorised for treating adults with poorly managed Type 2 diabetes as a supplement to dietary changes and exercise.

Furthermore, it is approved for long-term weight control in adults when combined with increased physical movement and a calorie-restricted diet.

Zydus receives NMPA approval for Desidustat in China Zydus Lifesciences announced on Saturday that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has authorised its novel medication, Desidustat tablets, for the treatment of renal anaemia.

The pharmaceutical firm previously licensed these tablets to a branch of China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS).

Specifically, CMS International Development and Management Ltd, a subsidiary of CMS, secured the exclusive licensing rights from Zydus back in 2020.

Desidustat is an oral therapy designed to manage anaemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients. This condition is characterised by the progressive decline of renal function, which can ultimately result in total kidney failure.