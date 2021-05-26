Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said that Zydus and TLC have signed an agreement to market Liposomal Amphotericin B, a critical drug to treat Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in India.





''Zydus, a global pharma major and TLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Taiwan, today announced the signing of a license supply and commercialization agreement to commercialize AmphoTLC™ (Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg) in India,'' Cadila said in a filing.

Under the terms of the agreement, TLC will manufacture and supply AmphoTLC on a non-exclusive basis to Zydus, and Zydus will commercialize the drug in India.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) of TLC for Amphotericin B Liposome for immediate importation as per approved usage and indication. With the surge of infections in India in the recent days, the drug will address the country’s acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage, the pharma company said.

Mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection also known as black fungus, and Covid associated Mucormycosis is a life-threatening form of mucormycosis which has emerged as a post-Covid complication, infecting about 30% of COVID patients who are diabetic or otherwise immunocompromised, it said.

Separately, Alembic Pharma has also received Indian regulator (DCGI) nod to manufacture black fungus drug, Liposomal Amphotericin in Gujarat unit, the company said on Wednesday. The company said that it is trying to work on it supply chain and manufacturing operations to bring the product to the Indian patients at the earliest.





