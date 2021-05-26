Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Zydus & TLC sign pact to market drug 'Liposomal Amphotericin B' to treat black fungus in India

Zydus & TLC sign pact to market drug 'Liposomal Amphotericin B' to treat black fungus in India

Premium
Zydus and TLC sign agreement to market Liposomal Amphotericin B, a critical drug to treat Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in India
1 min read . 01:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Separately, Alembic Pharma has also received Indian regulator (DCGI) nod to manufacture black fungus drug, Liposomal Amphotericin in Gujarat unit

Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said that Zydus and TLC have signed an agreement to market Liposomal Amphotericin B, a critical drug to treat Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in India.

Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said that Zydus and TLC have signed an agreement to market Liposomal Amphotericin B, a critical drug to treat Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

''Zydus, a global pharma major and TLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Taiwan, today announced the signing of a license supply and commercialization agreement to commercialize AmphoTLC™ (Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg) in India,'' Cadila said in a filing.

Under the terms of the agreement, TLC will manufacture and supply AmphoTLC on a non-exclusive basis to Zydus, and Zydus will commercialize the drug in India.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) of TLC for Amphotericin B Liposome for immediate importation as per approved usage and indication. With the surge of infections in India in the recent days, the drug will address the country’s acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage, the pharma company said.

Mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection also known as black fungus, and Covid associated Mucormycosis is a life-threatening form of mucormycosis which has emerged as a post-Covid complication, infecting about 30% of COVID patients who are diabetic or otherwise immunocompromised, it said.

Separately, Alembic Pharma has also received Indian regulator (DCGI) nod to manufacture black fungus drug, Liposomal Amphotericin in Gujarat unit, the company said on Wednesday. The company said that it is trying to work on it supply chain and manufacturing operations to bring the product to the Indian patients at the earliest.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!