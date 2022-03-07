Zydus to launch anemia oral treatment for chronic kidney disease patients.

“Desidustat met its primary endpoints for haemoglobin improvement in the DREAM- D and DREAM-ND Phase III clinical trials and showed good safety profile, down regulation of hepcidin, improved iron mobilization and LDL-C reduction in CKD patients. The clinical development programme of Desidustat was one of the largest trials of its kind in India for Anemia in CKD patients, conducted in over 1200 subjects" the company said in a statement on Monday.