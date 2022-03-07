Zydus to launch anemia oral treatment for chronic kidney disease patients.

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval for its New Drug Application (NDA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxemia, a first-of-its-kind oral treatment in India for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
Doctors say that CKD is a serious progressive medical condition characterised by a gradual loss of kidney function, usually accompanied by other comorbidities including anemia, cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, heart failure and stroke, diabetes mellitus, eventually leading to kidney failure. CKD patients are often on multiple medications and are at safety risks of drug-drug interactions.
Oxemia is an oral, small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, as per Ahmedabad based Zydus.
According to Lancet, around 115.1 million people in India, 132 million in China, 38 million in the United States, 21 million in Japan and 41 million people in western Europe are estimated to be living with chronic kidney disease. CKD is predicted to become one of the most common causes of premature death by 2040 globally.
“Desidustat met its primary endpoints for haemoglobin improvement in the DREAM- D and DREAM-ND Phase III clinical trials and showed good safety profile, down regulation of hepcidin, improved iron mobilization and LDL-C reduction in CKD patients. The clinical development programme of Desidustat was one of the largest trials of its kind in India for Anemia in CKD patients, conducted in over 1200 subjects" the company said in a statement on Monday.
Speaking on the development, Pankaj R. Patel, chairman, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “There was a potential for an oral, safer alternative to currently available injectable erythropoietin- stimulating agents (ESAs). This advancement offers ease of convenience for the patient and will also reduce the disease burden by providing treatment at an affordable cost, thereby improving the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease."
Oxemia results have been published in various international peer-reviewed scientific journals such as American Journal of Nephrology, Clinical Pharmacokinetics, European Journal of Pharmacology, Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Development Research.
