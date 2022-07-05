Zyla Health raises $1 mn in pre- Series A round led by seeders, angel investors

Earlier, Zyla raised capital from leading institutional investors, Kae Capital and Secocha Ventures. The company is targeting 5X growth this year with the latest infusion of funds.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Personalized care management platform, Zyla Health on Tuesday raised fresh funding to the tune of $1 million as part of its pre-series A round led by seeders and prominent angel investors, to accelerate its growth.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Personalized care management platform, Zyla Health on Tuesday raised fresh funding to the tune of $1 million as part of its pre-series A round led by seeders and prominent angel investors, to accelerate its growth.
Earlier, Zyla raised capital from leading institutional investors, Kae Capital and Secocha Ventures. The company is targeting 5X growth this year with the latest infusion of funds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, Indus Net Technologies and Partner Seeders VC commented, “Personalized healthcare dynamics have undergone a dramatic transformation in recent times. Precision, real-time, convenience, and foolproof healthcare management leveraging the best of new-age digital technologies is the need of the hour."
Rungta added, "Pioneering companies in this domain have immense potential and sky is the limit for such futuristic start-ups. Zyla has quickly made its mark in this landscape and with the accelerated growth pace it has picked, the times ahead appear exciting enough."
“We have seen great traction in the last few quarters in our B2B2C model wherein insurers and employers are investing towards the wellbeing of their members/ team through Zyla’s data-driven, highly-utilized products. We continue to strive toward improving healthcare outcomes for people in the most engaging way. Zyla will use the funds to strengthen the leadership and invest in integrating Zyla’s care product across the ecosystem for growth", said Khushboo Aggarwal Founder & CEO of Zyla Health.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Zyla Health has attained status as India’s highest-rated personalized care management platform focused on improving health outcomes. Zyla enables care at scale for insurers and employers through its human-assisted AI on the 24x7 conversational Zyla app (consistently rated 4.7+). Some of the company’s clients include Reserve Bank of India, IOCL, Defsys, 1mg, Aditya Birla, AstraZeneca, and Zopper.
The company offers personalized care across a wide spectrum of medical, physical, and mental health needs. It starts with a detailed health risk assessment of the population followed by personalized care journeys ranging from chronic disease management to wellness programs.